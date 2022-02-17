Embed to Bring Innovations to Expos

Experience Embed’s “red carpet treatment” firsthand at the upcoming Amusement Expo from March 16-17 in Las Vegas at Booth #349. They’ll also be at the DEAL Show in Dubai from March 28-30.

The company says “after garnering positive feedback” for new product launched at IAAPA Expo 2021, they’ll once again be bringing their latest breakthroughs to upcoming shows. This includes the self-service KIOSK+, which they say has one of the largest touchscreen displays in the industry.

“Embed aims to enable, empower and ease the ‘Business of Fun,’ transforming it with our technology innovation,” said CEO Renee Welsh. “We have a clear vision of the FEC of the future, and KIOSK+ is a product that will transform what FECs are willing to accept from their business solutions providers – no more space-consuming bulky kiosks. Business solutions should enable operators to optimise the consumer experience while driving greater revenue and profit per square foot, which is the design purpose of KIOSK+.” Learn more at www.embedcard.com.