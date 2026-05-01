Embed Teams with Square

Embed recently announced the upcoming release of its integration with Square POS, enabling FECs and attractions to “seamlessly connect retail and food and beverage operations with Embed’s cashless ecosystem.”

Operators using Square’s POS can now sell Embed card products directly through the Square application, which will eliminate the need for multiple systems and streamline transactions across the venue.

“Operators asked for a seamless way to connect Square with Embed – we listened, and we’ve delivered,” said Michael Lopez, general manager of the Americas for Embed. “This integration is about removing friction at every touchpoint, helping venues run smarter, sell faster, and create a more connected guest journey.”​

Added Doug Mechling, owner and operator of Star Lanes Polaris, this year’s AAMA FEC Location of the Year: “As an operator using both Square and Embed, this integration is exactly what we’ve been waiting for. Being able to sell Embed cards, other products and services directly through Square simplifies our operations, reduces friction for our team and creates a more seamless experience for our guests. It’s a game-changer for how we run our venue day to day. I appreciate the efforts of the Embed team for literally listening to us as customers to understand our needs and to help create the solution.”