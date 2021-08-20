Embed Taps Kash Ahmad as Chief Management Consultant

Embed recently appointed Kash Ahmad as its chief management consultant in North and South America. Ahmad has 25 years of experience in the family entertainment technology and operations space.

He was most recently the executive director of Cineplex Entertainment. “I’ve followed Embed and was a client for over 15 years,” Ahmad said. “I’ve experienced their exceptional product and viewed them as a leader in the amusement industry. I’m incredibly excited to now work with them as they have continued to focus on innovation in an industry that requires constant advancement.”

You can meet cash at IAAPA Expo in Orlando. Schedule a meeting with him here or visit www.embedcard.com for more information.