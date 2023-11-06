Embed Spotlights Award-Winning Solution

See the team at Embed in booth #1040 at IAAPA Expo next week. Their cloud-based solutions will take center stage at the show.

The company recently revealed the Embed Mavericks team that will “champion customer success across our global operations,” said CEO Renee Welsh.

They include former chief management consultant Kash Ahmad, who is now the global head of sales; chief experience officer Michael Lopez, who is also now general manager for the North and South America region; and Sara Paz, chief marketing officer and transformation guru.

“This Transformation Growth Team is a demonstration of Embed’s unwavering commitment to future-proofing our customers’ businesses,” Paz said. “They will bring their individual expertise to help customers maximize their Embed system to drive transformative growth.”

Learn more at www.embedcard.com.