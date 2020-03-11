Embed Showcases Next Generation of Cashless

Before you leave the trade show floor today, make sure you’ve stopped by Booth #406 to take a tour of Embed’s latest in cashless technology.

They’re showing their Mobile Wallet, which launched at IAAPA Expo 2019 (and won an AMOA Operator’s Choice Award, by the way). About the product, they say, “Delivering the next-generation in cashless payments for the FEC industry, Embed is the only FEC business solutions provider to partner with Google and Apple to gain compliance approval for Embed’s readers, a breakthrough that makes Embed the only non-banking finance payment or loyalty card business and brand card that sits in the Mobile Wallet.” Guests can add the virtual card to their Mobile Wallet at any time and can reload them anytime and anywhere.

Embed will also have new “game-changing” RFID media wearables, which also made their debut at the recent IAAPA show. All that and more will be available. Click here to schedule a meeting for today, or visit www.embedcard.com.