Embed Powers Up Live Webinar Series

In an effort to bring their global community together while working remotely, Embed has started a live webinar series – EmbedLIVE – featuring different industry topics, especially geared toward getting through the coronavirus pandemic.

The first, “A Message From Embed’s CEO,” featured CEO Renee Welsh on April 1. The company has different topics and interview subjects throughout the industry scheduled through at least May 5. Embed said, “The web video series with key partners sharing their views will be highly beneficial.”

Visit www.embedcard.com/embedlive to see video replays and their upcoming schedule.