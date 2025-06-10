Embed Partners with Windcave

Embed recently announced its venture into the unattended payments category and a partnership with Windcave, a global payment platform that “delivers seamless payment experiences with the world’s biggest brands through omni-channel and multi-industry integrations.”

“For years, members of the Embed family have secured the best payment solution in the industry thanks to the service of our Payment Gateway Gurus,” said CEO Renee Welsh.

“Embed now brings the same benefits to unattended machines. With payouts within three business days, higher savings, the lowest processing costs, reliable rates without mid-term hikes, and dedicated customer support, startup FECs or operators with unmanned locations can go cashless with Embed’s payment solution, powered by Windcave.”

