Embed Offers Free Mobile Wallet for a Year

To demonstrate their commitment to customers and the industry’s recovery, Embed recently announced its “COVID-19 Relief Act,” which will give new and existing customers their Mobile Wallet free for one year.

“The virtual game card sits in the mobile wallet so you can offer your customers a contactless payment and FEC experience,” said Embed CEO Renee Welsh. “Plus, we are in the process of adding capacity management to our Mobile Portal, which will also be included. Knowing how important it is to our customers to have contactless payments to safeguard their overall customer experience, we felt this would be the most powerful demonstration of our commitment to our customers and our industry’s recovery.”

View Welsh’s video announcement of the offer here, and learn more at www.embedcard.com.