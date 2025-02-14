Embed Makes India Debut

Alongside their global customers Dave & Buster’s and Timezone (TEEG), Embed will make their first appearance at the upcoming IAAPI Amusement Expo 2025 in Mumbai, India. The event will be held Feb. 19-21 and they’ll be in booth #E14.

“We are proud to kickstart the year by establishing our presence in India,” said Embed CEO Renee Welsh. “This vibrant and dynamic market is not uncharted territory for us, having supported our customer Dave & Buster’s market launch with their first venue last month in Bangalore, India. So, we are confident in the market’s booming family entertainment scene and excited about the role we’re going to play in its transformational growth.”

The fifth largest economy in the world, Embed also noted that India is expected to grow to be the world’s third largest economy by 2030.

Learn more about their investment in the country and elsewhere at www.embedcard.com.