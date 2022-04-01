Embed Giving Away Tickets to Sales Conference

Embed has five free scholarships available for the upcoming Sales & Business Pro Conference from TrainerTainment, which will be held April 26-28 in Dallas. Click here to request a free ticket.

The conference promises to “equip you with the skills to increase sales and productivity” with the company’s Sales & Business Pro Systems methodologies.

TrainerTainment will also have its Birthday Conference in Dallas from Sept. 27-29 and will host a Time Management Virtual Workshop on Nov. 10. Learn more at www.trainertainment.net and www.embedcard.com.