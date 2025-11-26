Embed Gets Brass Ring Exhibitor Award at IAAPA

Embed nabbed a second place Brass Ring Award for their IAAPA Expo booth at the recent Orlando trade show. The company took home the award and beat out 54 finalists in the 600-1,200 sq. ft. booth category.

“We are beyond thrilled to receive this award!” said chief marketing officer Sara Paz. “The Embed marketing team prides itself on being world-class in everything we do and how we do it, so this is a true recognition that resonated with every member of the team around the globe.”

The award recognized Embed for “outstanding booth design, elevated meeting space, cleanliness, thoughtful spaces, branding, engaged team and product exhibition excellence.”

See more of the company at www.embedcard.com.