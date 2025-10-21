Embed Featuring Their New “Ecosystem” in Orlando

The cashless supplier Embed will be in IAAPA booth #1040 next month to showcase the Embed Ecosystem, which offers a whole host of front-of-house and back-office tools that help operators power their venues.

Their revamped BOOKINGS platform boosts guest walk-ins and impulse buys and now integrates seamlessly with KIOSK+ and SALES for a unified POS – online or offline.

“From front-of-house to back-office, Embed powers a seamless, revenue-driven ecosystem – exactly how operators like it,” said CEO Renee Welsh.

Added CTO Andy Welsh: “With these latest enhancements to the solutions under the Embed Ecosystem, BOOKINGS, WAIVERS, SALES, and REPORTS come together in a seamless, simplified, and cost-effective solution without the need for multiple platforms, additional costs, and more software suppliers. Now that’s end-to-end.”

You can learn more about the company at www.embedcard.com.