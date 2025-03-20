Embed Ecosystem Updates Unveiled at Amusement Expo

Embed showed off a host of updates to its integrated hardware and software ecosystem at Amusement Expo this year. The update includes integration with Microsoft Surface Pro tablets running the Embed payment processing system, enabling employees to transact with customers at any point on a game floor – not just at a counter or kiosk.

“Now, operators can have it all without needing to plug it all,” said Andy Welsh, chief technology officer at Embed. “They can connect it all to sync it all — and with today’s consumer demands and global business trends, that’s more like it.”

End-to-end online reservations have also seen an upgrade: the capability for in-venue booking of attractions.

“This will get guests to enjoy other FEC offerings like arcades or [food and beverage]while they wait for their slot instead of queueing at activities like bumper cars, darts, escape rooms, and bowling,” said Michael Lopez, chief experience officer at Embed.

KIOSK+ by Embed will allow operators to customize their user interface theming to better align with location branding. Patrons, on the other hand, can purchase multiple game cards with different reload values within a single transaction. Go to www.embedcard.com to learn more.