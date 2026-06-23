Embed Ecosystem to Debut BMI Merchandise Integration

Now part of the Embed Ecosystem is BMI Merchandise for prize redemption. They’ll be telling operators at the upcoming Bowl Expo in Nashville all about it from their booth #656. Other partnerships they have include Square POS for connected retail transactions with Embed’s cashless system and QubicaAMF for all things bowling.

“‘Better together’ has always been our motto,” said Embed CMO Sara Paz. “Embed works with the best of the best in and outside the industry of fun – whether it’s our partnerships with AWS, Apple and Google to build the Embed technology stack on their scalable, state-of-the-art, world-class enterprise solutions, or working with our industry’s best like QubicaAMF and BMI Merchandise – both trailblazers in their respective biz segments.”

Shelley Fernandez-Katz, the president of BMI Merchandise, added: “RFID is transforming the way operators manage redemption inventory and BMI is leading that charge. Embed’s integration with us connects precise, real-time inventory accuracy with the operational systems venues depend on every day, taking the labor out of one of the most demanding parts of running a redemption center.”

Click here to schedule a meeting with Embed at Bowl Expo.