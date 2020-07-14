Embed Creates “Hygiene Defence” Product Line

Joining the fight against COVID-19, Embed has launched a new non-toxic hygiene protection line that’s safe for families. According to the company, its line of “Hygiene Defence” products “are stronger than harsh industrial cleaners without the toxic risks: killing 99.9% of a broad spectrum of pathogens, including COVID-19, on contact.”

The proprietary lineup includes floor cleaners, surface sprays, hand sanitizing gel and more. They also have what they call an Airborne Defence System – an air purifier that also disinfects, killing 99.9% of COVID-19 and other airborne bacteria, viruses, fungi spores and mold.

Embed will have an exclusive launch bundle with that product and sanitizing gel at $462.87 per bundle. More information is located here on the Embed website.