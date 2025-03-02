Embed Celebrates Women’s Day March 8

Embed is doing its part to #AccelerateAction in support of International Women’s Day, which is March 8.

“This year’s global International Women’s Day theme is Accelerate Action, a theme emphasizing the urgency of making progress towards gender equality to enable women in reaching their full potential,” said Embed CEO Renee Welsh.

“At Embed, we’re proud to be the change we want to see in the world, which is why you can #ExpectHERinTech and everywhere else in the business of fun.”

Embed notes that the company’s executive leadership team is made up of 50% women and that they’re “proud to be an example of what other companies – large and small – aspire to achieve.”