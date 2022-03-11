Embed Celebrates Women, Holding Happy Hour at Booth

Embed recently launched its campaign to celebrate women in honor of International Women’s Day (March 8). They’ll be celebrating in-person at Amusement Expo in their booth (#349) with a Happy Hour from 1-5 p.m. on March 16, so be sure to stop by.

“Looking back on our 20 years in the industry, I’d say that the amazing women in our organization are major decision-makers, players and contributors to the success we are enjoying,” said Andy Welsh, the company’s chief technology officer in development.

In Embed’s Technology and Development teams, three out of five leadership members are women, as is company CEO Renee Welsh.