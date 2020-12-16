Embed Celebrates Tech, Innovation Award Wins

The 2020 ASEAN CIO50 Awards, held in association with Adobe on Dec. 3, celebrated the top CIOs, CTOs and CDOs in a virtual ceremony. Andy Welsh, the chief technology officer for Embed and Booking Boss, was recognized for the second year in a row, placing 11th in his category, beating out tech giants like Deutsche Bank, Johnson & Johnson and Coca Cola.

“This recognition is a validation of the team’s hard work to develop solutions that directly enable the survival of our customers, partners and industry,” Welsh said. “I am proud to lead the technology team, with a shared conviction that is tied to the universal belief in the transformative power of our solutions and the impact on the guest experience.”

Women in Tech Review also named the company’s CEO Renee Welsh in its Top 50 Women in Tech in 2021; additionally, Industry Era named CMO Sara Paz in their 10 Best CMOs of 2020 list. More information is available at www.embedcard.com.