Embed Celebrates International Women’s Day

Embed is celebrating International Women’s Day today, March 8, by highlighting the social, economic and political achievements of women.

“Embed wants to celebrate the courage, strength, grit and determination of every woman who hustled hard to not only survive the year, but thrive,” the company wrote. “Many of our friends, colleagues and partners worked from home, and multi-tasked working while helping kids with remote learning, taking care of ailing family members, aging parents, and many contracted Covid and beat it!”

The cashless company also noted they value the diversity of their talent pool, citing their female CEO and a chief executive leadership team made up of 50% women. “We are proud to be an example of what other companies, large and small, aspire to achieve.”