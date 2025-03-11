Embed at Expo!

Meet the Embed Success Squad at Amusement Expo’s booth #641, where you can learn all about their Apple iOS and Google Android-compliant Mobile Wallet.

Attendees will also be able to experience demos and get limited-time deals on the company’s cloud-based solutions – Mobile Wallet, STATS and smartTOUCH+ among them.

STATS is a data visualization dashboard jointly created with Amazon Web Services and smartTOUCH+ is Embed’s “smarter, faster and supercharged” arcade game card reader. Learn more at www.embedcard.com.