Embed at DEAL, Amusement Expo

Embed will bring its latest STATS innovation to the DEAL Show in Dubai (March 14-16) as well as Amusement Expo in Las Vegas (March 27-30). Launched at IAAPA Expo 2022, STATS is an insights data visualization dashboard developed with and powered by Amazon Web Services.

“Research shows that staff who are assigned data analytics work spend 90% of the work week on nitty-gritty data-related tasks – and this does not include the analysis required to gain actual insights that drive business decisions,” explained Embed CEO Renee Welsh.