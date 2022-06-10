Embed at Bowl Expo

Cashless innovator Embed will be among the many companies making their way to Las Vegas for the Bowl Expo trade show, held at the Convention Center June 29-30. They’ll be at booth #146.

At the expo, Embed will have their Kiosk+ machine, which features one of the largest touchscreen displays (27”) in the industry, they report. They’ll also be showcasing their breakaway game cards and you can also learn more about the Embed help center.

Click here to schedule a meeting or visit www.embedcard.com for more information.