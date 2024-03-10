Embed at AEI Booth #637

Experience free demos and learn about the latest in cashless and cloud-based solutions from the Success Squad at Embed, which will be located in booth #637 at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Operators who switch to Embed get one year free on their Mobile Wallet. With it, FECs around the world have experienced dramatic increases in reload value, with 60% of reloads happening outside of their venues, Embed reports.

They’re also offering three months free for STATS, their Amazon Web Services-powered platform that gives operators a deep look at revenue prediction, game performance and much more.