Elton John Pinball Machines Bring Big Money at Auctions

Two of Jersey Jack’s Elton John Collector’s Edition pinball machines fetched a total of $400,000 at a recent charity auction. Part of a 2024 Academy Awards viewing party, hosted by Elton John himself in West Hollywood, Calif., on March 10, the auction raised a total of $10.8 million for the Elton John AIDS Foundation.

“We are honored to support the Elton John AIDS Foundation in their vital work,” said JJP founder Jack Guarnieri, who donated the two machines. “The generosity displayed last night truly demonstrates the power of coming together for a greater good.”

In other news, a third Collector’s Edition of the Elton John game sold at a Christie’s auction recently for $69,300.