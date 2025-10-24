Elton John Inducted Into Pinball HOFs

The Pinball Expo Hall of Fame and the U.K. Pinball Hall of Fame jointly inducted Sir Elton John at the recent Pinball Expo. The award was accepted by Jack Guarnieri of Jersey Jack Pinball, the makers of Elton John Pinball, reported U.K. pinball aficionado Gary Flower.

Elton John has famously been portrayed on two pinball models from Bally and the recent three models from Jersey Jack and has raised money for the Elton John Aids Foundation through pingames.