Elk Grove Bowl Closes After 60 Years

Elk Grove Bowl in Elk Grove Village, Illinois, closed at the end of April after nearly 60 years. Owner Debbie Handler sold the family-run business to the village for $2.7 million.

According to Journal & Topics, the building will be razed to make way for a redeveloped mixed-use shopping center with residences.

The 40-lane bowling alley was built in 1962 and opened in November of that year. Handler, whose father Lewis Handler and grandfather Marc Auerbach opened the business, said she was ready to retire and had no relatives who wanted to take over the alley, which she ran since 1998.

Her brother operates Waveland Bowl in Chicago.