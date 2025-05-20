Elev8 Fun’s Jensen Beach Holds Grand Opening

The new Elev8 Fun in Jensen Beach, Florida, unofficially opened May 7 before a grand opening ceremony was held May 9. It’s the third location for the Sunshine State-based FEC chain.

The Elev8 location features attractions like go-karts, bowling, laser tag, mini-golf, an arcade, party rooms and more. It now serves as the Treasure Coast Square Mall’s entertainment anchor. The new venue occupies the space of a former Sears location.

“We’ve taken a unique approach with this building and condensed the classical Elev8 attraction offering footprint, which ultimately leaves us additional square footage to further develop or sublease to complimentary and synergistic tenants,” said company President Andrew Cohen. “We have over 20,000 sq. ft. we can still develop that will keep the location fresh and our customers enticed with new attractions on the horizon.”

See more at www.elev8fun.com.