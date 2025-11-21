Elev8 Fun to Add Pickleball Attractions

The Florida-based FEC chain Elev8 Fun is expanding its array of attractions and venturing into more “active and immersive” experiences for its customers. Coming in 2026 is full-sized pickleball courts in some of its centers, courtesy of a deal with another Florida-based operator, Diadem Pickleball Centers.

The first location to get a court will be Elev8 Fun’s Jensen Beach location – its latest to open. Others will follow soon after.

“I wholeheartedly look forward to this new partnership with Diadem,” said David Goldfarb, managing partner of Elev8 Fun. “They have proven they are the best pickleball center operators in the region, and it is evident how their centers take the experience to the next level and make the games a lot more immersive for customers and spectators. At Elev8, our mantra is to offer fun for all while prioritizing safety, and the Diadem leadership aligns with that.”

Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.