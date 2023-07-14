Elev8 Fun Tampa Officially Open, Partners with Intercard

The new Elev8 Fun in Tampa, Fla., is open and the venue “has already been met with fanfare from the community,” the company reports. It’s in the city’s Citrus Park Town Center Mall and opened with arcade, limited attractions and the go-kart track. It’ll be fully operational later this month, when they’ll hold a grand opening.

“It was a huge challenge to get this site finished through the pandemic but now that we’ve crossed that line, we are all happy with the results and the foot traffic that we’ve seen,” said head of development Rick Dee.

The Elev8 facility has more than 125,000 sq. ft. of entertainment and its multi-level arcade is powered by Intercard. “We needed a vendor that can deliver the overall cashless technology package and Intercard checks all the boxes,” said managing partner David Goldfarb, who has used Intercard on his other arcade projects. “Furthermore, we need a live support team that will always be there 24/7.”

The focus will soon entirely shift to the upcoming Elev8 Fun opening in Jensen Beach, Fla., where the team expects to have soft openings in December.

To learn more, visit www.elev8fun.com and www.intercardinc.com.