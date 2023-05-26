Elev8 Fun Tampa Close to Opening

Elev8 Fun Tampa will begin its soft openings in June, according to the company. The 125,000-sq.-ft., two-story entertainment center will be located at the Citrus Park Town Center Mall and include hundreds of modern and retro arcade games, 12 lanes of bowling, a multi-level go-kart track, blacklight mini-golf, laser tag, axe throwing and more.

In other company news, Elev8 Fun Sanford recently received preliminary municipal approvals for the development of a multi-story hotel near the site. (E8 Properties is the real estate arm of the company.)

Stay up to date at www.elev8fun.com/tampa.