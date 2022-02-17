Elev8 Fun Sanford Now Open in Florida

The 125,000-sq.-ft. indoor amusement center Elev8 Fun Sanford is now open inside Florida’s Seminole Towne Center.

According to the Orlando Sentinel, the facility has an arcade, mini-golf, go-karts, bowling, laser tag, pool tables, a ropes course and a restaurant. The space was formerly a two-story Sears department store.

David Goldfarb, founder of PrimeTime Amusements, is a consulting partner on the project. “What we tried to do was bring together almost like an eight-dimensional facility,” he said. “We encompass everything under one roof starting with go-karts, bowling, the ropes course, the arcade, the Lucky Putt, plus the full restaurant and bar.” Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.