Elev8 Fun Sanford Has New Blacklight Mini-Golf

Guests at the Elev8 Fun facility in Sanford, Fla., can now enjoy a blacklight mini-golf course by manufacturer Art Attack. The 9-hole glow-in-the-dark course is right beside PL8 Bar & Grill, Elev8’s on-site restaurant.

“The Blacklight Mini Golf course has blown Tampa guests away and we were thrilled to bring that excitement to Sanford,” said Keith Baldwin, director of business development at Elev8 Fun. “Guests of all ages in Sanford have already been enjoying it and we look forward to seeing its popularity grow.”

Visit www.elev8fun.com for more details on the attraction and FEC offerings.