Elev8 Fun Moves Forward with Miami Location

The entertainment center chain Elev8 Fun is growing and going bigger. According to Miami’s Community Newspapers, the company is currently preparing a massive new facility at the Miami International Mall.

Set to open in early 2025, the 110,000-sq.-ft. location will have more than 100 arcade games, 12 bowling lanes, a high-speed go-kart track, interactive mini-golf, laser tag, their Elev8 Sportz concept, a full-service bar and restaurant and private party rooms.

It’ll occupy a former Kohl’s space and will be the fourth Elev8 Fun location brought to the public by owner David Goldfarb, creator and co-owner of Xtreme Action Park in Fort Lauderdale. To learn more about the company, visit www.elev8fun.com.