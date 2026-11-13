Elev8 Fun Miami to Finish Track in Q1

Elev8 Fun Miami, which will be located at the Miami International Mall, will open in Q1 2027 after originally planning for a late 2026 opening.

“Because our Miami location is going to be our crown jewel, we wanted to take things to the next level in terms of what we can offer to our customers,” said Elev8 Fun’s president, Andrew Cohen.

“Since we already have an elevated track at our Orlando location, replicating it in Miami on an even larger scale made the most sense. Even though it did cause some delays, it will be worth it, as we want to leave our customers in awe of our newest location yet.”

Learn more about the Florida fun center chain at www.elev8fun.com.