Elev8 Fun Launches E8 Properties Division

The family entertainment center brand Elev8 Fun recently announced its new real estate arm called E8 Properties. Elev8 had been acquiring department stores for its FECs but realized there may be additional real estate opportunities for the properties.

“These boxes that we’re buying are perfect for Elev8, but we have identified that they are also critical components to what the future of mall redevelopment might look like, which will undoubtedly follow mixed-use development trends,” said advisory board member Andrew Cohen. “The work-eat-play-live concept is what is taking over obsolete retail space such as under-performing malls, and our real estate holdings along with our Elev8 Fun brand is a component to that concept.”

E8 Properties will own, consolidate and manage its real estate holdings under one entity. Learn more at www.e8properties.com.