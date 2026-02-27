Elev8 Fun Jensen Beach Debuts Pickleball Complex

The newest Elev8 Fun in Jensen Beach, Florida, recently added a 20,000-sq.-ft. pickleball complex to its venue. It’s operated by Diadem Sports, a pickleball operator with multiple locations in Florida.

The groups also entered a multi-year and multi-term lease, “signifying the long-term plan and goals the two envision for the Jensen Beach location.”

“We are beyond pleased with the addition of Diadem within our walls, as there are many synergies and overlap between our two customer bases,” said David Goldfarb, the managing partner of Elev8 Fun. “Combining our concepts of a healthy, growing sport together with safe, all-indoor fun was a no-brainer, and we look forward to welcoming Diadem at any of our locations where physically possible.”

Elev8 Fun Jacksonville, set to open by Q2 2027, will also have a Diadem facility.