The Florida-based Elev8 Fun brand recently announced that a food hall concept called Elev8 Eatz is being introduced to their facilities.

WKMG reported that the food halls will welcome brands like California Pizza Kitchen, Mr. Beast Burger, Great American Cookies and Ballpark Bites.

Elev8 Fun’s managing partner, David Goldfarb, posted on LinkedIn that all locations will have Elev8 Eatz by this month.

To learn more, visit www.elev8fun.com.