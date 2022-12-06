Elev8 Fun Appears on CNBC’s Money Court

The Florida-based FEC Elev8 Fun was recently part of the Season 2 premiere episode of CNBC’s Money Court, starring business experts Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel. The case? Company founder and president David Goldfarb has plans to rapidly expand Elev8 Fun across the Sunshine State while longtime friend and investor Andrew Cohen prefers a slower, more methodical approach.

The FEC chain currently has two locations – one in Sanford and another in Tampa, with three more locations already in the works.

“The experience of working with the Money Court team was eye-opening and rewarding,” Goldfarb said. “We’re on a blazing path of expansion, and that comes with high-stakes business decisions. It was great to have the chance to take in the insights of business minds like Kevin O’Leary and Bethenny Frankel. Viewers will have to tune in to see what we decided.”

You can click here to watch the episode on the NBC website.