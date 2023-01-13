Elev8 Fun Adding Citrus Park Location

Citrus Park, Fla., will have its own Elev8 Fun entertainment center this spring. According to the Tampa Beacon, the venue will open in the Citrus Park Town Center, a shopping mall just northwest of Tampa.

Elev8 Fun, which already has one location open in Sanford and more in the planning stages, offers a massive arcade, bowling, go-karts, laser tag, mini-golf, a ropes course, axe throwing and virtual reality all under one roof.

“There has been a lot of fanfare and excitement due to the existing model in Sanford,” said David Goldfarb, president and founder of PrimeTime Amusements, a partner in the Elev8 Fun project. “The most popular attraction by far is the go-karts.”

Learn more at www.elev8fun.com.