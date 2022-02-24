Elev8 Chooses Intercard

A recently-opened FEC, Elev8 Fun in Sanford, Fla., has chosen Intercard as its cashless system. PrimeTime Amusements CEO David Goldfarb (pictured) is a consulting partner on the project, which has an arcade, mini-golf, go-karts, bowling, laser tag and more.

The venue offers more than 125,000 sq. ft. of entertainment. It opened in December 2021 and there are plans for two more mall-based Elev8 Fun locations in 2022.

“We needed a vendor that can deliver the overall cashless technology package and Intercard checks all the boxes,” Goldfarb said. “Furthermore, we need a live support team that will always be there 24/7.”

Added Intercard’s North American sales manager Bill Allen: “Intercard’s technology gives Elev8 enhanced capabilities now and in the future. It handles cash and credit card sales and allows Elev8 Fun to go completely cashless if they choose.”

Learn more at www.elev8fun.com and www.intercardinc.com.