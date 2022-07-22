Electromagnetic Pinball Museum Quadruples Collection in First Year

With just a year of business under their belts, the Electromagnetic Pinball Museum in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, has more than quadrupled its collection of pinball machines to roughly 130, according to the Valley Breeze, and is beginning to make a name for itself nationwide.

The non-profit, open to the public at $10 for a day of unlimited play, is co-owned and run by Michael Pare, Emily Rose and Joe Paquin. “We kind of hit people with the history right off the bat,” Rose said. “We go from 1952 all the way up to 2022.”

The collection is a combination of the trio’s personal games and machines accumulated through donations. Among the classics are Earthshaker, Gorgar and Blackhole. In addition to pinball, there’s also Skee-Ball, driving games, basketball and some other arcades.