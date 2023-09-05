Electric Mini Bowling Added to Play! Hoboken

The FEC Play! Hoboken, which features ping pong, billiards, games and golf, now also has bowling – but not just any bowling.

According to Patch.com, the facility now has four electric mini bowling lanes from a Las Vegas-based manufacturer. The lanes also have bumpers that can be lifted or lowered.

Much of Play! Hoboken is geared toward younger kids and families. Owner Ian Rintel has a 4-year-old daughter himself and brought in board games, a young children’s air hockey table and the like with her in mind. Learn more at www.playhoboken.com.