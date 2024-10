Elaut Group sadly reported that Josephina Goossens passed away Oct. 20. She was the wife of Elaut founder Archiel Verstraeten, who died in 2017, and mother of Elaut Group CEO Eric Verstraeten.

Goossens is also survived by her children Helga and Emmy Verstraeten, the current principals of Elaut Group.

A funeral will be held tomorrow, Oct. 26, at the Church of the Holy Family in Sint-Niklaas, Belgium. The company that her husband created is observing its 65th anniversary this year.