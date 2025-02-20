Elaut Group Promotes Laurens De Smedt to CEO

Laurens De Smedt was recently announced as the new CEO of Elaut Group Europe, continuing the legacy of his grandfather Achiel Verstraeten, who founded Elaut 65 years ago. De Smedt joined the business in 2019 after working in various roles for AB InBev and Stella Artois Brewery.

He has worked closely with Eric Verstraeten, who will remain CEO of the Elaut Group and chairman of the board, to take over responsibilities of Elaut Belgium, Germany and Spain.

“With our industry changing rapidly as well as our customer base, Elaut must adapt towards new market needs and changes, and I’m confident the third generation of our family is better positioned to understand these future needs,” Verstraeten said. “I’ll be present to support and guide Laurens, other active family members and the Elaut Group employees as the passion for this industry will never fade.”

Added De Smedt: “Taking over the responsibility of the European entities has got me very excited. Eric’s many years of dedicated leadership have steered our company to new horizons. His guidance has been crucial to our success, and I aim to build on the strong foundation he and my grandfather have created.”