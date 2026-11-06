Elaut Bringing E-Claw 2.0 and More to IAAPA Expo

Elaut Group will be at the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando from Nov. 17-20 with the E-Claw 2.0 running on their E-Claut cloud platform, plus the Wonka Claw. They’ll be in booth S3200.

“Last year, we introduced E-Claw 2.0 and Wonka Claw to a select group of customers,” explained Elaut Group CEO Eric Verstraeten. “This year, we’re excited to bring that experience to everyone. We’re always looking for ways to improve the player experience while giving operators the tools they need to succeed. With E-Claut, we’re continuing that commitment, and Orlando is the perfect place to show what’s next.”

If you can’t attend the show, you can see more at www.elaut.com.