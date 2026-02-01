Spotlight Feature – Elaut E-Claw 2.0 and Wonka Claw

Elaut Debuts E-Claw 2.0 & Wonka Claw

Two new Elaut cranes – E-Claw 2.0 and Wonka Claw – were unveiled at IAAPA Expo 2025 in a private, covered booth. The company’s global marketing lead Laura Verstraeten said it gave operators an “exclusive experience with a more personalized, detailed explanation of the games.”

They apparently liked what they heard, because Elaut Group started writing orders for both machines at the show.

The updated E-Claw 2.0 modernizes a long-time hit crane for the company. They call it “the smartest claw machine of the industry.”

“What we’ve done is we’ve taken the original ­ E-Claw and refined it, made it better, made it smarter,” she explained. It has a completely different look and feel with a sleek black design, horizontal LEDs and a curved LED monitor on top that can feature branding, advertising and other content (and can be synchronized up to as many cabinets as you can fit in your venue).

With, say, four cranes in a row, if one player is winning a prize, their cabinet is showcased, indicating to players the old carnival catchphrase: “We have a winner!” And as the amusement industry saying goes, “Winners create players,” so highlighting that seems to be a no-brainer.

Another big upgrade is a display on the control panel that makes the crane more user friendly. An optional camera can be placed on the claw gantry so that players can see the bird’s eye view on the display panel as they go for prizes, while also attracting players in the room.

Verstraeten noted that, for operators, the crane can hold multiple premium prizes of varying weights on the playfield thanks to a “smart claw and gantry.” From iPhones to AirPods and other high-end prizes, operators can get creative with what goes inside.

The automatic adjustment of the brake and weight cell means “no more hassle to adjust the brake and weight cell yourself – the claw and gantry will adjust itself.”

“It just makes life for operators easier,” she said. “You can run your operations more smoothly.”

Another aspect of that is running your E-Claw 2.0 cabinets on any mobile device via E-CLAUT, which is a remote technology that gives you control over the settings and operations. Operators will receive notifications if, for instance, a sensor is blocked. “It will give you instructions on how to fix it and resolve whatever the problem is,” Verstraeten said.

The system also gives operators a clear overview of how machines are doing in terms of income and performance. You can still operate the machines locally, in a more efficient way than before, but E-CLAUT is an option the company says makes things better and reduces downtime of your crane.

The original E-Claw came out some 15 years ago and the 2.0 version has been in the works for a while. “It’s been something we’ve been working on quite a long time,” she said. “The original has been received so well by the market, but it was time for something new.”

The 900 model, a 2-player crane, is available for order now and ready for shipment by the end of this month. The 900 1-player and larger-sized Cosmic model will be available this summer, and further rollout of the 3- and 4-player 600 models will follow in September. Container and trailer models are coming early next year.

Wowing With Wonka Claw

Capitalizing on the strength of the globally recognized Willy Wonka brand, Elaut Group’s Benchmark Games has introduced Wonka Claw, a fully licensed, 4-player attraction blending innovative gameplay with the timeless magic of Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory.

“Designed as a visually striking and immersive experience, Wonka Claw features vibrant cabinet artwork, a richly detailed interior, dynamic lighting effects, touchscreen monitor interactions and authentic movie-inspired gameplay,” said Benchmark. Building on the success of Elaut Group’s pusher games, the company has leveraged the appeal of the Willy Wonka franchise to deliver a fresh and compelling concept to the amusement industry, they said.

Led by Kern Jennison, EVP of product development, the decision to base the game on Gene Wilder’s iconic 1971 portrayal of famed candy maker was intentional.

“The classic film provided the instant recognition and prestige needed to support such an innovative attraction,” Jennison explained. “The project represented more than two years of ideation, design and prototyping, ultimately coming to life at Elaut Group’s U.S. manufacturing facility.

“You have never experienced a game like Wonka Claw in the industry,” he continued. “From the very beginning, our goal was to create a truly one-of-a-kind attraction from ‘Pure Imagination’ that captivates players and keeps them coming back for more. Wonka Claw offers customers immersive gameplay that was strategically designed to drive repeat play and maximize revenue, positioning it as a standout attraction on any arcade floor for years to come.”

Gameplay places players directly into the whimsical world of Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory. Using skill and timing, players maneuver the claw to capture colorful balls known as “Gobstoppers” from a rotating playfield.

“Each Gobstopper, when strategically deposited into the movie inspired Wonka tubes, activates an RFID multiplier to earn tickets and trigger exciting bonus features. Multiple layered bonus rounds encourage extended play, culminating in high-value rewards. The premier grand bonus is the Golden Ticket Bonus, where players collect all five Wonka characters to earn tickets and special prizes, including the coveted Golden Ticket itself,” Jennison said.

Exclusive to Wonka Claw, the Golden Ticket is a tangible, collectible prize designed specifically for the game (yes, physical tickets just like in the Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory film). Each ticket offers customizable rewards and a scratch-off reveal that unlocks major prizes and high-value wins, adding an extra layer of excitement beyond traditional ticket redemption.

A second grand bonus, the Wonkavator Bonus, is triggered by collecting the W-O-N-K-A letters off the skill bonus wheel. This feature activates another memorable moment inspired by the film, rewarding players with additional tickets and prize opportunities.

“Players are drawn into a world of fun and excitement, while operators benefit from a game engineered to en­courage repeat play and maximize revenue,” said Tony Maniscalco, the company’s EVP of sales. “From the use of officially licensed music to authentic scenes straight from the movie, Wonka Claw offers an unforgettable experience that will stand out in any game room.”

Wonka Claw is distributed exclusively in the U.S. by Betson Enterprises and is available internationally through Elaut Group’s premier distribution partners. Global shipments are scheduled to begin in February. Operators and industry professionals can experience Wonka Claw firsthand at the DEAL Expo in the Middle East and the Amusement Expo in Las Vegas.

For details, email [email protected].