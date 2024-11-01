Editorial – November 2024

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics released some pretty encouraging data early in October, which ought to have given every business owner a nice, big smile. Their “report card” for September rang up an impressive 254,000 jobs added to the work force and a drop in unemployment to 4.1%. Now, guess which sector led by far? Hospitality did, or as CNN specified, “food service and bars,” getting 69% of those additional jobs.

“Average hourly wages went up 4% this year, outpacing inflation. . . Americans benefiting from wage gains have more disposable income to spend on going out,” so said CNN. It all sounds good on paper, but is this translating into fatter cash boxes? As we know, not only is the real political picture a local matter, so is the economy.

There’s an ad that’s been running on the very same CNN showing a family at dinner discussing our “disastrous” national economy and thereby cautioning everyone to invest in gold. Granted, I’ve seen this ad for a while. But after reading the news from the Labor Department I think it’s run its course. How ’bout you?

America’s greatest show on earth isn’t the IAAPA, it’s the national election. Hopefully, the begging for money by politicians running for office will give everyone a break as the country, states and counties watch their new reps settle into jobs they so desperately seemed to have wanted during the never-ending campaign season. After dropping their ballots into the box, it’s time for the American public to pop some bucks into the bill validators and have some fun.

It’s also time to freshen up the machinery out in the field as the coin-op trade enters its winter season. If one can’t afford many brand-new attractions, they surely can afford some Windex to give the older goods a fresh, clean face. You’ve done it before and now you’ll do it again. A good game is a clean game, and while I’m preaching, let me add that “winners make players.”

Good hunting, this season!