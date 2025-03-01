Editorial – March 2025

The 2025 AEI runs this month from the 17th to the 20th at the Las Vegas Convention Center (the education program on the 17th and 18th; the trade show on the 19th and 20th). This is the first big U.S. show of the year, and one that’s far more intimate than the gigantic IAAPA in the fall.

AEI is the one where the majority of showgoers make, sell or operate “coin machines.” Just about everything on display at this trade show is of some use to people who run amusement machines on routes and in fun centers for a living.

Industry people fall into one of three slots when it comes to these out-of-town events: those who never miss one, those who come now and again, and those who never show up. Companies owned and run by highly competitive folks will be more inclined to go to see the new products and attend seminars, both facets of this AEI show that offer varying degrees of value depending on what you’re looking for.

Maybe the big thing people are looking for is the opportunity to meet up with friends they rarely see face to face, geography being the ruling factor. The social side of this “gathering of the clan” speaks for itself. Even though this is a business convention first and foremost, sometimes the most profitable ideas showgoers come home with and make money from were heard from a pal from across the country while sharing a beer.

Of course, there are those who hate being away from the business for any length of time. But just because the event runs for four days does not mean they have to come for all four. If it’s a special seminar you or a surrogate should attend, or a manufacturer you need to pick a bone with in person, book the appropriate day to get out to Vegas and then get back to the store.

Much more about the show is found inside this issue, which can make pre-planning easier and cut down on wasted time. Veteran readers by now are used to these “go to the show” editorials, but the truth (as most know) is they are of great value on all levels. It’s always a good idea to attend one, even if it’s only now and again.