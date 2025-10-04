Eddie Adlum Podcast (Part 1) Up Now!

As host publication RePlay Magazine celebrates its 50 years of covering the coin-op industry, it’s only right that Randy Chilton sits down with Publisher Eddie Adlum for a two-part episode. Click here to see Part 1.

The wide-ranging interview begins all the way back in the East Bronx, where Eddie was born and raised. Eddie shares tales from his teenage years, about his band The Castle Kings (which had two singles for Atlantic Records) and his two 1970s horror films, Invasion of the Blood Farmers and Shriek of the Mutilated.

He walks listeners through his early days at Cash Box magazine where he worked for 11 years before founding RePlay and where he first met some of the “earliest fellas in the jukebox and games business.”

Sit across the virtual table from Eddie and hear about his colorful encounters with entertainment legends Elton John, John Lennon, Willie Nelson and Diana Ross, and industry icons Bert Betti, Nolan Bushnell and Al Kress (aka “Kressie”). He’ll tell you about the early days of the “video game” and how that term came to be in the first place.

Eddie also talks about RePlay Magazine itself and its relevance today: “You know more after you looked at a RePlay every month than you did before you picked it up.” There’s a whole lot to know about Eddie Adlum, too, so do yourself a favor and watch!