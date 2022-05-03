Ed Kovens Passes On

Ed Kovens, the second-generation leader of A&A Global Industries, died April 29 at the age of 82, the company sadly reported. “Gracious, kind, giving and compassionate are words used to describe Ed Kovens,” they said. “These words come not only from family, but from his friends, employees and everyone who had the privilege to meet him.”

Ed joined his father Irv in the business in June of 1953. During his tenure as president of the company, he grew the Baltimore business into the country’s largest bulk vending supplier, making machines, capsules and revolutionary products.

He leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Rochelle, sons Steven and Brian, as well as seven grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Services were held at the Quarry Lake Clubhouse in Baltimore on May 1.